Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Issues Profit Alert Amid Declining Inpatient Revenue

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co ( (HK:2120) ) has provided an announcement.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. has issued a profit alert indicating an expected decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders by 25% to 35% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is primarily due to reduced operating income stemming from a decrease in average total expenditure per bed-day for inpatient services, highlighting potential challenges in the company’s operational efficiency and financial performance.

More about Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing inpatient services. The company is known for offering specialized medical care with a particular emphasis on mental health services.

Average Trading Volume: 32,565

Current Market Cap: HK$656.1M

