Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co. Sees Surge in Outpatient Visits Amid Strategic Shift

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co ( (HK:2120) ) has shared an announcement.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co. reported a significant increase in outpatient visits by 40.6% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, attributed to the expansion of lower-priced online healthcare services and restructuring of medical service offerings. However, there was a notable decline in average spending per visit and per inpatient bed-day, reflecting a strategic shift towards more cost-effective healthcare solutions, which could impact the company’s revenue and market positioning.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. operates within the healthcare industry, focusing on providing inpatient and outpatient services through its owned hospitals. The company is involved in general healthcare services and pharmaceutical sales, and it has expanded its offerings to include online healthcare services through internet hospitals.

Average Trading Volume: 41,009

Current Market Cap: HK$672.5M

