Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co. Approves Key Resolutions at Annual Meetings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co ( (HK:2120) ) has shared an update.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd. held its annual general meeting for 2024 and two shareholders’ class meetings for 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved unanimously. The resolutions included approval of the company’s financial report, audited financial statements, profit distribution plan, financial budget, and appointment of an auditor for 2025. The meetings complied with relevant laws and regulations, ensuring transparency and fairness in the voting process.

More about Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co

Average Trading Volume: 56,059

Current Market Cap: HK$670.3M

See more insights into 2120 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue