Wenye Group Holdings Reports Strong Business Recovery Post-Restructuring

Wenye Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1802) ) has shared an announcement.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has announced its unaudited financial performance for the four months ending October 31, 2025, showcasing a significant recovery in its business operations. The company reported a total revenue of RMB 78,229,000 and a gross profit of RMB 9,757,000, with a gross profit margin of 12.47%. Despite a challenging financial landscape, the company has managed to improve its cash balance and total assets, although it still faces substantial liabilities. This financial update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to stabilize and strengthen its market position following the segregation of its former subsidiary.

More about Wenye Group Holdings Limited

Wenye Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the construction and engineering industry. The company focuses on intelligent construction technology and has recently undergone a restructuring to separate from its debt-burdened former subsidiary, Shenzhen Wenye Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,705,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$37.42M

