Wenling Zhejiang Announces Positive Profit Alert for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wenling Zhejiang Measuring & Cutting Tools Trading Centre Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1379) ) has provided an announcement.

Wenling Zhejiang Measuring & Cutting Tools Trading Centre Company Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant increase in net profit for the first half of 2025. The expected net profit of at least RMB7.0 million, compared to RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2024, is primarily due to reduced valuation losses on investment properties. This announcement suggests improved financial performance, although the results are preliminary and subject to final adjustments.

More about Wenling Zhejiang Measuring & Cutting Tools Trading Centre Company Limited Class H

Wenling Zhejiang Measuring & Cutting Tools Trading Centre Company Limited operates in the measuring and cutting tools industry, focusing on trading these essential tools. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 25,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$191.2M

See more data about 1379 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue