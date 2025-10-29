Welltower Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Welltower, Inc. ( (WELL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Welltower, Inc. presented to its investors.

Welltower Inc., a prominent player in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, specializes in rental housing for seniors across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of senior and wellness housing communities, strategically located in attractive markets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Welltower Inc. showcased a robust financial performance with significant growth in key metrics. The company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.41 per diluted share and a notable increase in normalized funds from operations (FFO) to $1.34 per diluted share, marking a 20.7% rise from the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include a 14.5% year-over-year growth in same-store net operating income (SSNOI), driven by a 20.3% increase in the Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. The company also completed $1.9 billion in pro rata gross investments, with substantial acquisitions and loan funding. Additionally, Welltower announced $23 billion in transaction activity, including acquisitions and dispositions, further strengthening its portfolio.

Welltower’s strategic moves, such as the acquisition of a significant real estate portfolio in the U.K. and the divestiture of an outpatient medical portfolio, underscore its focus on optimizing its asset base. The company also introduced a long-term executive continuity program to align management with shareholder interests.

Looking ahead, Welltower’s management has revised its net income guidance for 2025, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook. The company anticipates continued growth in its Seniors Housing Operating segment and remains committed to strategic investments and portfolio enhancements to drive long-term value for its shareholders.

