Wellgistics Health Inc Announces Debt-to-Equity Conversion

The latest announcement is out from Wellgistics Health Inc ( (WGRX) ).

On July 25, 2025, Wellgistics Health Inc. announced an $8.1 million debt-to-equity conversion, approved by its Board of Directors. This strategic move, led by CEO Brian Norton and former minority partners, aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet by reducing short-term debt. The transaction is expected to accelerate cash flow, improve the acquisition of pharmaceutical products, expand the company’s national footprint, and enhance its proprietary technology platform. CFO Mark DiSiena highlighted the conversion’s role in advancing the company’s business plan and transforming the prescription drug marketplace.

More about Wellgistics Health Inc

Wellgistics Health Inc. is a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment. The company connects over 6,500 independent pharmacies and 200 U.S. manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution and a range of AI-driven services. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics Health aims to enhance access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 1,092,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $74.96M

For an in-depth examination of WGRX stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

