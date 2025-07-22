Welcia Holdings Updates Financial Reporting for Q1 FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3141) ) has issued an update.

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its Financial Results Briefing and Supplementary Materials for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2026. The corrections pertain to the number of employees and sales per unit, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its financial reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3141) stock is a Hold with a Yen1950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3141 Stock Forecast page.

More about Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the drugstore sector. The company offers a range of products including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily necessities, catering to a broad market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 693,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen547.3B

