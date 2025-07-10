Weiye Holdings Updates CEO Compensation Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Weiye Holdings Limited ( (HK:1570) ) is now available.

Weiye Holdings Limited has released supplemental information regarding the emoluments of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hong Junli, for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. The announcement details Mr. Hong’s compensation, which includes salaries, allowances, benefits in kind, and retirement scheme contributions. The rest of the information in the annual reports remains unchanged.

More about Weiye Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$274.6M

Learn more about 1570 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue