Weichai Power Adjusts A Share Repurchase Price Following Dividend Distribution

The latest update is out from Weichai Power Co ( (HK:2338) ).

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to the repurchase price of its A Shares through centralized price bidding, reducing the price cap from RMB23.57 to RMB23.22 per share following a cash dividend distribution. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value and adapting to market conditions, while advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution due to the associated risks.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2338) stock is a Buy with a HK$18.00 price target.

More about Weichai Power Co

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the power and automotive industries. The company is primarily focused on the production and sale of diesel engines, powertrains, and related components, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 8,739,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$146.2B

