Wecon Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Approval

An announcement from Wecon Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1793) ) is now available.

Wecon Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on November 26, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for an interim dividend and the potential closure of the company’s register of members. This announcement indicates Wecon Holdings’ ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Wecon Holdings Ltd.

Wecon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries as a group. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1793.

Average Trading Volume: 144,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$148M

