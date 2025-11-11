Webstep ASA Strengthens Position Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Webstep AS ( (DE:5ZF) ) has issued an announcement.

Webstep ASA reported a 5.8% decrease in revenues for Q3 2025, attributed to a reduced number of consultants and the discontinuation of non-core activities amid a challenging market. Despite this, the company has strengthened its position as a leading high-end IT consultancy, securing major contracts with key Norwegian public and enterprise sectors, and is poised for growth with strong demand in data engineering, cloud architecture, and AI services.

More about Webstep AS

Webstep ASA is a provider of consultancy services to the private and public sectors, specializing in IT expertise necessary for delivering demanding digitalisation and IT services.

Average Trading Volume: 34,338

Current Market Cap: NOK545.7M

