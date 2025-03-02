Web Travel Group Updates on Buy-Back Program

Webjet Limited ( (AU:WEB) ) has shared an update.

Web Travel Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 538,455 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative, which commenced on November 27, 2024, is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Webjet Limited

Web Travel Group Limited operates in the travel industry, focusing on providing online travel booking services. The company is known for its comprehensive travel solutions, catering to a wide range of customer needs in the travel market.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

For an in-depth examination of WEB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.