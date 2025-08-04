Wearable Devices Secures Patent for Neural Gesture Interface

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wearable Devices Ltd. ( (WLDS) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Wearable Devices Ltd. announced the granting of a continuation patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, enhancing its neural gesture interface technology. This patent strengthens the company’s intellectual property around gesture recognition, enabling seamless, touchless control across various digital platforms such as AR, smart devices, and wearable interfaces. This development is expected to reinforce Wearable Devices’ leadership in intuitive user interactions and support its vision of integrating natural human intent into digital systems, thus enhancing user experiences and accessibility.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLDS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Wearable Devices Ltd. is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows strong revenue growth but significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, and valuation metrics are difficult to assess due to negative earnings.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming and the rapidly expanding AR/virtual reality (VR)/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 500,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52M

