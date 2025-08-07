Wearable Devices Ltd. Secures $2.4 Million Through Warrant Inducement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Wearable Devices Ltd. announced a warrant inducement agreement with an institutional investor for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase 1,661,000 ordinary shares at $1.45 per share, generating approximately $2.4 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. In exchange, the investor will receive new warrants to purchase up to 3,322,000 shares at $1.71 per share, exercisable upon shareholder approval. This transaction, expected to close around August 7, 2025, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its operational goals.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. The company offers consumer products like the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, which enable touch-free control of digital devices using gestures. Operating with a dual-channel model, Wearable Devices provides stylish wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality, while also offering enterprise partners advanced input solutions for immersive environments.

Average Trading Volume: 507,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.75M

