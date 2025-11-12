Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from WCM Global Growth Ltd. ( (AU:WQG) ) is now available.

WCM Global Growth Limited reported a modest portfolio return of 0.08% for October 2025, underperforming the MSCI All Country World Index (ex-Australia) benchmark’s 3.57% return. Despite this, the portfolio has consistently surpassed the benchmark over one and three-year periods and since inception. The underperformance was attributed to stock selection, particularly in Technology, Industrials, and Communication Services sectors. Meanwhile, global equity markets benefited from easing US-China trade tensions and strong US corporate earnings, with technology leading sector gains. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes identifying companies with strong competitive advantages and aligned corporate cultures, crucial for navigating the current volatile market environment driven by technological advancements and geopolitical tensions.

WCM Global Growth Limited operates in the investment management industry, focusing on creating portfolios of high-growth global companies. The company primarily invests in the Consumer, Technology, and Health Care sectors, aiming to exceed the MSCI All Country World Index (ex-Australia) benchmark over rolling three-year periods with lower volatility.

