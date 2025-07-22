WCM Global Growth Ltd. Releases NTA Update for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WCM Global Growth Ltd. ( (AU:WQG) ) has provided an announcement.

WCM Global Growth Limited has announced its estimated unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share as of 18 July 2025. The NTA before tax is $2.073, and after tax, it is $1.831, with a closing share price of $1.815. These figures are indicative and unaudited, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s current financial standing.

More about WCM Global Growth Ltd.

WCM Global Growth Limited is a listed investment company (LIC) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), focusing on investment management. It offers financial products and services aimed at growing tangible assets and investment portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 226,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

