WCM Global Growth Limited Reports Strong FY2025 Results and Announces Increased Dividends

The latest announcement is out from WCM Global Growth Ltd. ( (AU:WQG) ).

WCM Global Growth Limited reported a significant increase in net operating profit after tax for FY2025, reaching $69.5 million, driven by the strong performance of its investment portfolio and advisor WCM Investment Management. The company outperformed the MSCI All-Country World Index and announced an increased final dividend for Q4 FY2025, reflecting its robust financial position. The successful share placement and Share Purchase Plan raised $76.7 million, enhancing market capitalization, liquidity, and shareholder diversity, while the Dividend Reinvestment Plan offered shareholders attractive terms for reinvestment.

WCM Global Growth Limited operates in the investment management industry, focusing on growing its investment portfolio through strategic management by WCM Investment Management, LLC. The company is dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a progressive dividend policy and strategic capital raising initiatives.

