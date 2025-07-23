Waystar Holding Corp. Acquires Iodine Software for $1.25B

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 23, 2025, Waystar Holding Corp. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Iodine Software for $1.25 billion. This acquisition is expected to enhance Waystar’s AI capabilities in healthcare payments, expand its market by over 15%, and improve its financial profile. The merger will integrate Iodine’s AI-powered clinical intelligence software, which is trusted by many health systems, to reduce administrative costs and improve revenue cycle management. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (WAY) stock is a Buy with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waystar Holding Corp. stock, see the WAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WAY is a Outperform.

Waystar Holding Corp.’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call, highlighting significant revenue growth and strategic advancements, are the primary contributors to the stock’s favorable score. However, the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation, and technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, which dampen the overall score.

More about Waystar Holding Corp.

Waystar is a leading provider of healthcare payment software, serving approximately 30,000 clients and over 1 million providers. The company processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions annually, focusing on simplifying healthcare payments to optimize financial performance for providers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,714,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.33B

