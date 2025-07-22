Water Intelligence PLC Announces Share Buyback and Updates Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Water Intelligence ( (GB:WATR) ) has issued an update.

Water Intelligence PLC announced the purchase of 5,500 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 319.75 pence each, executed through its joint broker, Dowgate Capital. This transaction, authorized by shareholders, affects the company’s total voting rights, now standing at 19,361,038 ordinary shares. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, impacting the calculations for shareholder notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WATR) stock is a Buy with a £800.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WATR is a Neutral.

Water Intelligence demonstrates solid financial performance and positive corporate developments, supporting its growth potential. However, technical indicators show bearish trends, and valuation metrics, while reasonable, are not compelling enough to offset the negative technical outlook. Overall, the stock is positioned for growth but faces near-term technical challenges.

Water Intelligence PLC is a leading multinational company specializing in precision, minimally-invasive leak detection and remediation solutions for both potable and non-potable water. The company operates in the water management industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions to address water leakage issues.

Average Trading Volume: 24,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £61.62M

