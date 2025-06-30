Waste Connections Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waste Connections ( (TSE:WCN) ) has shared an announcement.

Waste Connections announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, followed by an investor conference call on July 24. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing communication with investors and stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and engagement in its financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WCN) stock is a Buy with a C$206.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WCN is a Outperform.

Waste Connections exhibits solid financial performance and strong earnings sentiment, contributing to a high score. However, technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, with a high P/E ratio and neutral momentum affecting the overall score.

More about Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company providing non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery through recycling and renewable fuels generation. It serves approximately nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on exclusive and secondary markets. The company is committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.

YTD Price Performance: 3.63%

Average Trading Volume: 298,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$65.82B

