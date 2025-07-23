Waste Connections Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waste Connections ( (TSE:WCN) ) has shared an update.

On July 23, 2025, Waste Connections announced its second quarter results, reporting a revenue of $2.407 billion, which is a 7.1% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $290.3 million. The company highlighted improved employee retention and record safety performance as key factors driving better-than-expected results, despite economic sluggishness and tariff uncertainties. Waste Connections completed significant acquisition activity, contributing approximately $200 million in annualized revenue, and maintained its full-year 2025 outlook with projected revenue of $9.45 billion. The company remains well-positioned for further acquisitions and shareholder returns, with expectations of 6% revenue growth and a 50 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Spark's Take on TSE:WCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WCN is a Outperform.

Waste Connections exhibits solid financial performance and strong earnings sentiment, contributing to a high score. However, technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, with a high P/E ratio and neutral momentum affecting the overall score.

More about Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also offers non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

Average Trading Volume: 294,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$64.98B

