Waste Connections COO Darrell Chambliss Retires

Waste Connections ( (TSE:WCN) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, Waste Connections, Inc. announced the retirement of Darrell W. Chambliss from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a position he held since 2003. Mr. Chambliss will transition to a new role as Senior Advisor with an annual base salary of $50,000, without eligibility for future bonus or equity awards, as per a new letter agreement. The company plans to appoint his successor soon.

Waste Connections, Inc. shows robust financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, pointing to continued growth and operational efficiency. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and modest dividend yield limits income appeal. Positive corporate events further support the company’s strategic position.

More about Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. operates in the waste management industry, providing waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 305,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$65.8B

