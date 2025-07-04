Warriedar Resources Limited Issues New Securities Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) has shared an announcement.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000 ordinary fully paid securities under an employee incentive scheme. This move is aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

