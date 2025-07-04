Warriedar Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) has provided an announcement.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 3,156,250 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code WA8, effective July 4, 2025. This move involves the issuance, transfer, or reclassification of securities resulting from options exercised or convertible securities converted, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Anova Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,141,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$134.9M

