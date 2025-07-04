Warriedar Resources Issues Over 3.6 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) has provided an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited, operating under the ASX ticker WA8, announced the issuance of 3,656,250 ordinary fully paid shares on 4 July 2025. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2, relying on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act. The announcement, authorized by Managing Director Amanda Buckingham, indicates no excluded information, suggesting transparency in the process.

More about Anova Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,141,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$134.9M

