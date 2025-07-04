Warriedar Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) has issued an announcement.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Amanda Buckingham. The change involves the acquisition of 2,531,250 ordinary shares and the disposal of 2,531,250 performance rights linked to a $0.10 WVAP hurdle, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the director’s securities holdings.

More about Anova Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,141,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$134.9M

