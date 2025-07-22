Warimpex Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG ( (DE:WFS) ) has issued an update.

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG, a company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its major holdings. LLB Invest Kapitalanlagengesellschaft m.b.H. has acquired or disposed of shares with voting rights, resulting in a 4.02% shareholding in Warimpex. This notification, made under article 135 section 2 BörseG, indicates a significant shift in shareholder structure, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

More about Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG

Average Trading Volume: 19,274

Current Market Cap: €29.36M

