Wang On Properties to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Wang On Properties Ltd. ( (HK:1243) ) has shared an announcement.

Wang On Properties Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for shareholders, reflecting its ongoing strategy and market positioning.

More about Wang On Properties Ltd.

Wang On Properties Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is involved in various real estate projects and aims to deliver quality residential and commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 3,881,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$562.4M

