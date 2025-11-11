Wang On Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ) has issued an update.

Wang On Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 24, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

YTD Price Performance: 19.05%

Average Trading Volume: 6,725,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$323.7M

