Wang On Group Faces Increased Losses Despite Revenue Growth in FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wang On Group Limited ( (HK:1222) ) has provided an update.

Wang On Group Limited reported a significant increase in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 38.2% rise to HK$2,740 million. Despite this growth, the company faced a substantial loss attributable to owners, increasing by 22.3% to HK$922 million, primarily due to higher selling and distribution expenses, impairment losses on financial assets, and fair value losses on investment properties. The net asset value also declined by 16.5%, indicating financial challenges despite revenue growth. The results suggest ongoing operational difficulties and financial pressures, impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Wang On Group Limited

Wang On Group Limited is a diversified company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in property development and investment, management services, and treasury operations. The company operates in various sectors, focusing on real estate and financial services, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 4.76%

Average Trading Volume: 4,450,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$273.9M

Learn more about 1222 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue