Wanda Hotel Development Secures Waiver for Information Redaction in Major Disposal

Wanda Hotel Development Company ( (HK:0169) ) has issued an announcement.

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited announced a waiver from strict compliance with certain listing rules regarding the redaction of specific information in a substantial disposal transaction. The waiver allows the company to withhold minor details from the Share Purchase Agreement, which are deemed not crucial for shareholder decision-making. This move is part of a broader transaction involving the sale of Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Limited and includes potential adjustments to the initial consideration based on future business impacts.

More about Wanda Hotel Development Company

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the hospitality industry. It is involved in the development and management of hotels, with a market focus on expanding its hotel management operations.

Average Trading Volume: 10,305,311

Current Market Cap: HK$3.1B

