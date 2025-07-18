Wanda Hotel Development Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Wanda Hotel Development Company ( (HK:0169) ).

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited announced that all proposed ordinary and special resolutions were approved by shareholders at the Special General Meeting held on July 18, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of a sale and purchase agreement, a share premium cancellation, and the payment of a special dividend, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the hospitality industry. It focuses on hotel development and related services, primarily serving the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 10,821,223

Current Market Cap: HK$3.34B

