Wanda Hotel Development Announces Special Dividend Update

Wanda Hotel Development Company ( (HK:0169) ) has provided an update.

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited has announced an update regarding a proposed special dividend of HKD 0.462 per share, which requires shareholders’ approval on 18 July 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial strategy to reward its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning by enhancing shareholder value.

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on the development and management of hotels and resorts. The company is involved in providing luxury accommodations and related services, catering to both domestic and international markets.

