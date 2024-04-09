WAM Strategic Value Ends Substantial Holding in VEN

WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has disclosed that it is no longer a substantial holder in Vintage Energy Limited (ASX: VEN), due to changes in indirect relevant interests and voting powers held by Keybridge Capital Limited (KBC). The group, which does not own VEN shares directly, ceased to be a substantial holder on April 5, 2024, as a result of holding less than 20% of the voting power in KBC.

