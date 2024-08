WAM Strategic Value Ltd (AU:WAR) has released an update.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has announced a new dividend of AUD 0.03 per ordinary fully paid share, with an ex-date set for October 1, 2024, and a record date following on October 2, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment by October 29, 2024, marking a notable event for investors looking to benefit from the company’s distribution policy.

For further insights into AU:WAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.