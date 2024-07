WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

WAM Leaders Limited has announced an update on Director Geoffrey Wilson’s stake in the company, reporting an acquisition of 6,187 Ordinary Shares on-market, increasing his total holdings to 13,135,541 shares. The transaction, valued at $8,135.91, signifies a continuing confidence in the company’s performance.

