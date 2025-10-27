Walnut Capital Delays Cryptocurrency Transaction Circular

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Walnut Capital Limited ( (HK:0905) ) is now available.

Walnut Capital Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a Circular related to a major transaction involving the acquisition and disposal of cryptocurrencies. The Circular, initially expected to be sent to shareholders by 27 October 2025, will now be postponed to on or before 24 November 2025 due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0905) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about Walnut Capital Limited

Walnut Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in the financial sector, focusing on transactions related to cryptocurrencies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,791,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.81B

