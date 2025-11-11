Wai Yuen Tong Announces Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited ( (HK:0897) ).

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine and healthcare products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,161,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$489.4M

