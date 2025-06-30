Wai Chun Group Holdings Reports Reduced Losses for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1013) ) has shared an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a decrease in revenue from HK$273,889,000 in 2024 to HK$266,338,000 in 2025. Despite an increase in gross profit and other gains, the company reported a loss before tax of HK$10,299,000, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$36,472,000. The total comprehensive expense for the year was HK$10,477,000, with losses attributable to both owners and non-controlling interests. This financial performance reflects ongoing challenges, but the reduced loss indicates some progress in managing costs and improving operational efficiency.

More about Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1013. The company and its subsidiaries are involved in various business operations, although specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 339,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$66.58M

