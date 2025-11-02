Waga Energy Board Reaffirms Support for EQT’s Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Waga Energy SA ( (FR:WAGA) ).

Waga Energy’s Board of Directors has reiterated its favorable opinion on the draft simplified tender offer by EQT for the company’s shares, following a new report by an independent expert. The offer, which includes a squeeze-out option, is deemed financially fair for shareholders, with a proposed price of €21.55 per share and an additional earn-out potential. The offer is still subject to review by the French Financial Markets Authority, and the board recommends shareholders tender their shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (FR:WAGA) stock is a Buy with a EUR30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waga Energy SA stock, see the FR:WAGA Stock Forecast page.

More about Waga Energy SA

Founded in 2015, Waga Energy specializes in producing Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) using its patented WAGABOX® technology to upgrade landfill gas. The company operates 32 RNG production units across France, Spain, Canada, and the USA, with an installed capacity of over 5.4 million GJ per year. Waga Energy is committed to combating global warming and aiding the energy transition, and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Average Trading Volume: 195,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €570M

For a thorough assessment of WAGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue