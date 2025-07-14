Wacom Co. Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Wacom Co ( (JP:6727) ) is now available.

Wacom Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 45,317 treasury shares to implement a restricted stock compensation plan for its directors, excluding outside directors and audit committee members. This initiative aims to align the interests of the directors with shareholders and encourage sustainable corporate value enhancement, with restrictions on share transfer until the directors’ retirement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6727) stock is a Hold with a Yen820.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wacom Co stock, see the JP:6727 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wacom Co

Wacom Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on the development and sale of digital pen technology and related products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in graphic tablets, pen displays, and styluses, catering to creative professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -4.52%

Average Trading Volume: 593,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen89.27B

See more data about 6727 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue