Wacoal Holdings Completes Treasury Stock Disposal

WACOAL HOLDINGS ( (JP:3591) ) has shared an update.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. has completed the disposal of 11,400 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by its board of directors on June 25, 2025. The disposal, valued at 56,053,800 yen, was allocated to directors of the company and its subsidiaries, potentially impacting the company’s equity distribution and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. operates in the apparel industry, primarily focusing on the design, production, and sale of women’s intimate apparel. The company is known for its high-quality lingerie and is a significant player in the global market with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

YTD Price Performance: -7.15%

Average Trading Volume: 128,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen258.8B

