WA Kaolin Releases Corporate Governance Statement for 2025

WA Kaolin Ltd. ( (AU:WAK) ) has issued an announcement.

WA Kaolin Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability. This move is likely to enhance stakeholder confidence and strengthen the company’s position within the industry.

WA Kaolin Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of kaolin, a type of clay used in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 159,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.13M

