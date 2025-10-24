WA Kaolin Ltd. Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WA Kaolin Ltd. ( (AU:WAK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WA Kaolin Ltd. has announced the appointment of Catherine Lynch as a director, effective October 15, 2025. The announcement is a formal disclosure of her initial interest notice, which is a regulatory requirement under the ASX listing rules. This appointment is part of the company’s governance and compliance obligations, ensuring transparency in its operations.

More about WA Kaolin Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 159,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.13M

