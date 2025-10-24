WA Kaolin Ltd. Announces Director Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from WA Kaolin Ltd. ( (AU:WAK) ).

WA Kaolin Ltd. announced the cessation of Kenneth Joseph Hall as a director, effective October 20, 2025. The notice includes details of Mr. Hall’s interests in the company’s securities, which comprise a significant number of ordinary shares and unquoted options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for its strategic direction.

