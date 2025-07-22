W. R. Berkley Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

W. R. Berkley Corporation ( (WRB) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information W. R. Berkley Corporation presented to its investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is a prominent insurance holding company, recognized as one of the largest commercial lines writers in the United States, operating globally in the property casualty insurance and reinsurance sectors.

In its second quarter of 2025, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported a robust financial performance, highlighted by record net premiums written of $3.4 billion and a return on equity of 19.1%. The company also achieved a notable operating return on equity of 20.0%.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross premium increase to $3.98 billion, a net income rise to $401.3 million, and a record net investment income of $379.3 million. The company’s combined ratio stood at 91.6%, factoring in catastrophe losses of $99.2 million. Additionally, the book value per share increased by 6.8% before dividends, and the total capital returned to shareholders amounted to $223.8 million.

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s management remains confident in its strategic focus on high-margin business opportunities, which has driven significant growth in net premiums and investment income. The company’s disciplined underwriting approach continues to support long-term, risk-adjusted returns and lower volatility.

Looking ahead, W. R. Berkley Corporation is optimistic about maintaining its strong performance throughout the remainder of 2025, leveraging its robust operating cash flow and favorable investment conditions to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

