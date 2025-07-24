Vysarn Limited Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hazen and Sawyer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vysarn Ltd ( (AU:VYS) ) has issued an update.

Vysarn Limited has announced a Heads of Agreement between its subsidiary CMP Consulting Group and Hazen and Sawyer, a leading environmental engineering firm. This collaboration aims to deliver water infrastructure projects in Australia by combining CMP’s local expertise with Hazen’s global technical capabilities, potentially enhancing Vysarn’s service offerings and market position in the Australian water sector.

More about Vysarn Ltd

Vysarn Limited operates in the environmental engineering sector through its subsidiary CMP Consulting Group Pty Ltd, focusing on water infrastructure projects. The company leverages its local presence and client relationships to deliver specialized services in the Australian water sector.

Average Trading Volume: 441,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$290.1M

