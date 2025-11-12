Vulcan Value Partners Reduces Stake in Microsoft

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vulcan Value Partners, Llc, managed by C.T Fitzpatrick, recently executed a significant transaction involving Microsoft ((MSFT)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 33,092 shares.

Spark’s Take on MSFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSFT is a Outperform.

Microsoft’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s strategic focus on cloud and AI, along with robust revenue growth, supports a positive outlook. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggesting an overbought condition are potential risks.

More about Microsoft

YTD Price Performance: 20.71%

Average Trading Volume: 20,964,037

Current Market Cap: $3692.6B

