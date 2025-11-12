Vulcan Value Partners Reduces Stake in Amazon

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vulcan Value Partners, Llc, managed by C.T Fitzpatrick, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 59,309 shares.

Spark’s Take on AMZN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMZN is a Outperform.

Amazon’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. Technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The high valuation reflects growth expectations but may limit appeal to value investors.

More about Amazon.Com, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 12.80%

Average Trading Volume: 45,904,311

Current Market Cap: $2612.8B

